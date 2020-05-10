|
|
Martin Joseph Judge
Born on April 17, 1926 in Anaconda, Montana. Died in his home on Mercer Island on April 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife Dolores, daughter Mary Kay son-in-law Noel and granddaughters Katrina and Whitney. As well as several nieces and nephews he was very fond of. Predeceased by son Michael. Served in the Navy Seabees during WW II. After finishing his education at Carroll College and St. Louis University he started his engineering career at Boeing. He built his Mercer Island home during his spare time, which he and Dolores lived in until his death. He enjoyed 32 years of retirement. He loved collecting books and continued to be curious until the end. He was a member of the Lions and a faithful parishioner at St Monica's Catholic Church.
Friends are invited to get service updates and sign the family's online guest book at www.FLINTOFTS.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020