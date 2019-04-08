Home

Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home
11111 Aurora Ave N
SEATTLE, WA 98133
(206) 362-5200
Martin Leon Claspill

Martin Leon Claspill
Martin Leon Claspill

Age 79, passed away March 29, 2019, in Seatac, WA. He was born June 18, 1939 in Fort Scott, KS, but has been a resident of the Seattle area since being discharged from the Army in 1962. Martin was preceded in death by both of his parents, his siblings, and Ralph Robinson, his best friend of 53 years. Martin is survived by many close friends.

A funeral service will be held at

Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home in Seattle on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 9:00 am.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
