Marvin Grant Dunbar
March 31, 1929 ~ June 19, 2019 Kent, WA ~ Marvin is survived by his wife, Leah A Dunbar of 60 years, their two sons, Michael and Patrick, daughter Theresa, 7 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Marvin is also survived by one brother, Erwin Dunbar.
Rosary will be held at
St. Anthony Chapel, 304 - 3rd Avenue S., Kent, WA on Tuesday, 6/25 at 7pm.
Mass will be celebrated at
St. Anthony Chapel on Wednesday,
6/26 at 3:00pm. Committal with Military Honors held at
St. Patrick Cemetery, Kent, WA on Friday, 6/28 at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 23, 2019