|
|
Marvin J. Robbins
Marvin, born to Milton Robbins and Thyra Hilden on October 18, 1921, died on May 16, 2019, in Des Moines, Wash. Marvin was the oldest of four children and grew up in the Riverton Heights area of South Seattle. Marvin graduated from Foster High School in 1939. After graduating, he joined the U.S. Army and served in WWII. He married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Maude Rains, on June 25, 1941. They were married for 62 years and had two daughters, Susanna Morehouse (Dean Fortin) of Portland, Ore.and Teresa Flaherty (Gerald) of Des Moines, Wash.
In 1979, Marvin retired from a long career with the U.S. Postal Service, where he served as Post Master of the Burien Post Office. After retirement, he enjoyed following Seattle sports, manicuring his yard, and being surrounded by family and friends. All of his granddaughters agree he was the king of homemade pancakes, which resembled little clouds.
He is survived by his two daughters; two sisters, Evelyn Sevruk and Helen Hove; five granddaughters; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; and his brother, Chet Robbins.
Marvin and Dorothy volunteered their time, and donated to, the Union Gospel Mission. Memorial donations would be gladly accepted in their name.
Come celebrate Marvin's big smile at his family's home on August 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Please leave memories at
www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019