Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Bush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin L. Bush

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin L. Bush Obituary
Marvin L. Bush

Marvin passed away on March 11, 2020 in Redmond. He was born on July 29, 1934 in Tacoma. He graduated from Puyallup High School.

He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and served in the Korean War.

In 1958, Marvin married Norma Moody in Seattle. They moved to Santa Barbara where he attended Brooks Institute and they welcomed their first daughter. They returned to the Pacific NW where they had 2 more daughters. He spent most of his career in property management. He served on the board of Bay View Manor and was a volunteer probation officer for 25 plus years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Norma, his children Anita (Patrick) Boyer, Sandra (Greg) Collier, 5 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Karen (Dan) Kinney.

A celebration of his life will be announced at a later time. Remembrances may be made to a .
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -