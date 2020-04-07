|
|
Marvin L. Bush
Marvin passed away on March 11, 2020 in Redmond. He was born on July 29, 1934 in Tacoma. He graduated from Puyallup High School.
He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and served in the Korean War.
In 1958, Marvin married Norma Moody in Seattle. They moved to Santa Barbara where he attended Brooks Institute and they welcomed their first daughter. They returned to the Pacific NW where they had 2 more daughters. He spent most of his career in property management. He served on the board of Bay View Manor and was a volunteer probation officer for 25 plus years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Norma, his children Anita (Patrick) Boyer, Sandra (Greg) Collier, 5 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Karen (Dan) Kinney.
A celebration of his life will be announced at a later time. Remembrances may be made to a .
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020