Marvin Negrin

Marvin Negrin Obituary
Marvin Negrin

Marvin Negrin of Mercer Island passed away on June 27 at age 74. Marv will be remembered as a devoted family man, loyal friend, hard-working local business owner and passionate exercise enthusiast who inspired all he met with his kindness, generosity, courage, tenacity and positive outlook. He was married for nearly 52 years to Saralyn (Benezra). Together, they raised Andrew (Galit), Julie, Richard (Jodi) and Laura (Jason). He volunteered his time for community projects and through his self-started business, Carton Service Company, donated countless containers to nonprofit organizations. Marv is survived by Saralyn, their four children, his brother Alan, and eight grandchildren. Funeral is on Sunday, June 30th, 2019, 1pm, Seattle Sephardic Brotherhood Cemetery, 1230 N 167th, Shore-line. Donations in Marv's memory to the Kline Galland Home.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 30, 2019
