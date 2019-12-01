|
|
Marvin Walter Ficken
Marvin Ficken passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019.
He was born to Walter and Martha Ficken in Oregon City, Oregon on January 9, 1922.
Marv is survived by his two children: Dean (Katherine) Ficken and Janet Smith; four grandchildren: Brian (KC) Ficken,
Mandi Smith, Tia (Michael) Case, and Crystal Smith; and three great-grandchildren: Daxton and Bodhi Case and Finnegan Ficken.
Marv was a lover of airplanes, gardener, mechanic, and home fixer par excellence. He grew up in Oregon City and moved to Seattle to work for the Boeing Company for over 40 years.
Memorials for Marv Ficken are suggested to go to the Caring Community Fund at Bellevue Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019