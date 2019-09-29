|
|
Mary Alice Hudson
In loving memory of Mary Alice Hudson who passed away on August 25, 2019 in Goodyear Arizona. She was born on September 4, 1933 and graduated Richland High school in 1951.
She leaves to grieve daughters Alice Murphy, Alicia Brown, Kathy Cloy, Helen Ross, Sons Johnny Cloy, Roy Cloy, George Cloy, Alpheus Cloy, Marvin Cloy, Tommy Hudson and 15 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren. She was also surpassed in life by one son Wade Collie and one Granddaughter Makeia Murphy. After raising 11 children of her own, she went on to raise numerous foster children.
A Memorial Service will be held
at 11:00 am October 5th, 2019 at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Baptist Church 4519 NE 10th St Renton WA 98059.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 29, 2019