Mary Ann Cedarleaf



Our beloved Mother, Grand-mother and Great-Grandmother went to be with the Lord on December 27, 2018 with family by her side. Mary was born in 1928 to George and Delores Giles in St Paul MN. In 1950 she married Edward Cedarleaf and in the 1960's they moved their family of 9 to Bellevue, WA to the home where she would live for the rest of her life. Mary enjoyed painting, decorating and visiting with family and friends. In 1974 she was featured in the Seattle P.I. as the first female umpire in Bellevue and the only female member of the Northwest Umpire Association. She spent many years as a member of the Ladies Auxiliary and Color Guard with the Redmond VFW Post #2995. It was her spirit that drove her to join in, learn and be involved and she loved every minute of it. She was a proud American.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents George and Delores Giles; her brothers LaVerne, Donald, Eugene and Francis Giles. She is survived by her sisters Anita, Janice and Patricia; her children Mark, Timothy (Kristen), Guy, Kellie, Brian, Bart and Paul (Sue); 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews.



A celebration of Mary's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Bellevue.



