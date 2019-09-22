|
Mary Ann Duncan
Mary Ann Duncan, 90, whose youthful spirit belied her age, died at home Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Seattle. Mary was born in Helena, Montana, May 11, 1929; was married to Carlton Duncan for 42 years; and retired from Snohomish County finance department in 1994.
Mary was an optimist who was interested in, and enjoyed the world around her. She was a 'favorite' of many relatives and had many dear life-long friends. She traveled the world and was always game for a trip to favorite local places such as the tulip fields or the Ballard Locks salmon ladder.
She is preceded in death by Carl, daughter Barbara Miller (John) and two brothers Lindy Magnus and Nevin Magnus. She is survived by daughter Carolyn Duncan; son Larry Duncan (Gail); six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers John Magnus and Victor Magnus; and Carl's and her brothers' families.
Memorial service is Sept. 29 at 2:00 p.m., Hall at Fauntleroy, Seattle. See https://www.howden-kennedy.com/
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019