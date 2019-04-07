|
|
Mary Ann Huniu
September 17, 1942 - February 13, 2019
Born in Indiana, and raised in Bellevue and spent most of her life in Renton, Wa.
Mary Ann retired from the Boeing Co Systems Engineering Dept, proudly working on the B-2 project.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband Leo of 37 years. Survived by many family members and friends. Mary Ann will be deeply missed.
A celebration of life will be Sunday 4/14 at 1:00 pm at the Renton Masonic Hall. Interment will be 4/15 at 1:15 pm at Tahoma National Cemetery.
Remembrances in her memory may be made to Girl Scouts Of Westerm Wa.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 7, 2019