Age 89, of Seattle, Washington, Mary passed away on April 19, 2019 after a life well lived.

Mary was born October 1, 1929 in Harrisburg, Oregon to Orville Lowell and Caroline Tenant de La Chappelle. Mary attended the University of Missouri, where she met and married Mario Peila and earned a Master's Degree in Nutrition. In 1952, the Peilas moved to Seattle where Mary earned a Bachelor's degree in Education at Seattle University while raising six children. Mario and Mary were together in love for 57 years. Mary is survived by her: six children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Prayers for Mary will be said at

a Mass of Resurrection on October 10, 2019 at 7:00 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Seattle. A Graveside Service and Interment for both Mario and Mary will be held at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery on

Monday, August 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm.

The cemetery address is 205 NE

205th Street, Shoreline, WA 98155.

A gathering will follow at the

Nile Temple Golf Club, just across

the street from the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary's name to the or the .
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019
