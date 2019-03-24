Mary Ann Robblee Henning



A loving wife, mother and grandmother; a lover of travel and literature; and a woman of faith dedicated to reaching out to others in love-died peacefully March 11, 2019 of cancer. She is survived by her husband Bob, son Scott (Jamie), daughter AnnMarie (Marcelo), and granddaughters Brenna and Colleen.



Mary Ann was born March 9, 1945 to Mr. and Mrs. Herbert K. Robblee. She grew up in Seattle's Hawthorne Hills neighborhood and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1963. Mary Ann went on to the University of Washington, receiving a bachelor's degree in Spanish in 1967. A few years later she was swept off her feet by Robert Henning. They married in 1970 and settled in Lake Forest Park where she nurtured her family as a devoted wife and mother. As a well-loved Spanish teacher at Meadowdale High School from 1989 to 2008, she formed strong bonds with students and was passionate about helping them succeed.



In retirement, Mary Ann was delighted by time with Bob and their granddaughters. Becoming even more involved as a long-time member of Lake Forest Park Church, she encouraged women in Bible study, provided healthy meals to kids in need, and mentored new moms.



Mary Ann was a friend to everyone she met. Always ready to listen with compassion, her giving spirit, bright smile, open heart, and love of life were a beacon to those around her.



A Celebration of Life will be



held on April 6 at 1:00 pmat



Lake Forest Park Church,



17440 Brookside Blvd NE,



Lake Forest Park, WA.