Mary Ann ROMEO (Geraghty)
Mary Ann Romeo, age 84, died at her home in Sammamish on July 1, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Born in NYC, NY on May 18, 1935, Mary moved at the age of 5 with her parents, Marion and Patrick Geraghty, and brother, Edward Geraghty (LaVerne, California), to Havre, MT and later Billings, MT where she spent the majority of her childhood. As a child, she was voracious reader (and a very poor speller). In 1953 she started at Seattle University, where she met her future husband Ed. They were married in Billings, MT in 1956 and raised their family mostly in Kirkland, Washington. While raising her 4 girls and managing an Italian husband, she finished her college education at the University of Washington in 1973 with a degree in Education. She went on to touch many lives through teaching for over 20 years. She LOVED teaching, and her students loved her. She recounted many times that she would be stopped in the grocery store by past students or their parents and recount the story of that student's time in her classroom. Her creativity, and inquisitive mind were given a place to grow as she moved from school to school (Rose Hill, Mead, Samantha Smith, and Alcott). Retirement brought time to try new recipes, travel, read, learn bridge, and garden. Her roses are amazing! (The secret is banana skins). Feeding her family and friends at a table fully decorated for each season was her great joy. While she never felt "good" at bridge, she enjoyed the friendships it fostered at both the Eastside Bridge Center and the Redmond Senior Center, where she shared many laughs and groans over her less than stellar play with her dear friend Karen.
She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Edward Romeo.
Mary is dearly missed by her dog Ray Ray, daughter Ann Romeo (Ray) of Seattle, daughter Patricia Warner (Tom) of North Granby, Ct, daughter Cathrine Keller (Steve) of Sammamish, and daughter Helen Kessler (Greg) of Renton. She was a proud Grandma to Britni, Shane, Dan, Sarah, and Blake.
We all want to say THANK YOU, MOM, FOR: special memories of neighborhood rides to Lake Sammamish, thousands of fabulous meals, sharing your interest in world affairs, discussions on hundreds of books, hours (and hours) of listening, being a world class problem solver and teaching your daughters to be excellent elephant slayers.
Mary was celebrated in a mass at Mary Queen of Peace on July, 3, 2019.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in her honor can send it to:
Mary Queen of Peace, 1121 228th Ave SE, Sammamish, WA 98075
Sammamish Library, 825 228th Ave SE, Sammamish, WA 98075
Save Our Dog Areas, 16546 NE 98th Ct., Redmond, WA 98052
Published in The Seattle Times on May 18, 2020