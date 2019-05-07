Resources More Obituaries for Mary Ward Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Ann Ward

Mary Ann Ward, nee; Schindler, was born in San Diego to Lieutenant Commander Walter Gabriel Schindler and Flora Barbara (Streiff) Schindler both of whom were originally from the Swiss-American town of New Glarus, Wisconsin. As the daughter of a career naval officer she lived in many exotic locations including China, Philippines, and Honolulu during which her family witnessed the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. Mary Ann would often tell stories of her life in those exotic postings.



Mary Ann studied physics at George Washington University and UCLA. During her studies she met Midshipman William (Bill) Clark Powell Jr. who was attending the US Naval Academy. They later married in the Sub Base Chapel in Pearl Harbor, Honolulu in 1947. In addition to the Navy postings, Mary Ann and Bill lived in Overton, TX, Rolla, MO, Cincinnati, OH, Mercer Island, WA, and Moorestown, NJ.



Mary Ann and Bill had three sons; William Clark Powell III, Frederick Streiff Powell and Dodd Schindler Powell. The family led an exciting life taking road trips across the country, going camping, hiking, skiing and sailing on Puget Sound and Chesapeake Bay. Mary Ann also enriched her life and those of others by volunteering at the Museum of History and Industry and at the Burke Museum.



Mary Ann postponed her education while raising her three sons but she had always wanted to return to college. In 1966 at the age of 40 Mary Ann continued her education at the University of Washington, earning a BA in Anthropology in 1968. In those days this was unusual and she was featured in a Mercer Island Reporter article about housewives who return to college.



Following the loss of her husband Bill who passed away in 1978 at the age of 54, Mary Ann returned to the UW earning an MBA from the College of Business. As part of her MBA program she spent a semester as the guest of the Japanese government at the Institute for International Studies and Training near Fujinomiya, Japan. For years after in appreciation she would throw welcome parties at her Mercer Island home for each cohort of Japanese students participating in the UW MBA program. Mary Ann also worked at Boeing and traveled extensively including to the Canton of Glarus, Switzerland from which all of her ancestors had emigrated.



In 1990 Mary Ann retired from Boeing and married Harold 'Hal' Ward of Edmonds, WA. They lived in Chelan, WA, Ixtapa, Mexico and Waimea, HI, also traveling frequently to various destinations around the world. Most recently they lived in Gig Harbor, WA.



Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Hal, her 3 sons Clark, Fred and Dodd, and her sister Jane Thompson of Longbranch, WA. She is also survived by Hal's 5 children who were a well-loved part of her extended family. Her blended family has 16 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren that she enjoyed spending time with.



A memorial is to be conducted at Heron's Key Retirement Community in Gig Harbor



on Saturday, June 29, 2019.



