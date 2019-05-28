Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel of the Resurrection Mausoleum & Funeral Home
16300 - 112th Avenue NE
Bothell, WA 98011
(425) 939-1332
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Burriss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Anna Burriss

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Anna Burriss Obituary
Mary Anna Burriss

Age 95, passed away May 13, 2019 in Bothell, WA. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa to Russell G. and Margaret A. McBride. Mary is survived by her husband John A. Burriss, Jr.; children, Suzanna (Saul) Martinez, John A. (Patricia) Burriss, III; grandchildren, Joshua and Steven Burriss.

A funeral service will be held on

Saturday, June 1st at 2 PM, at Chapel of the Resurrection Funeral Home, located on the grounds of Cedar Park Church,

16300 112th Ave. NE, Bothell, 98011
Published in The Seattle Times from May 28 to May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now