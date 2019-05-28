|
|
Mary Anna Burriss
Age 95, passed away May 13, 2019 in Bothell, WA. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa to Russell G. and Margaret A. McBride. Mary is survived by her husband John A. Burriss, Jr.; children, Suzanna (Saul) Martinez, John A. (Patricia) Burriss, III; grandchildren, Joshua and Steven Burriss.
A funeral service will be held on
Saturday, June 1st at 2 PM, at Chapel of the Resurrection Funeral Home, located on the grounds of Cedar Park Church,
16300 112th Ave. NE, Bothell, 98011
Published in The Seattle Times from May 28 to May 29, 2019