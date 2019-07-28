|
|
Mary Anne Hollenbeck
Mary Anne Hollenbeck passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019 in Bothell, WA. She was born in Olympia, WA on May 17, 1934 to Elwood and Mary Foster. Mary Anne graduated from Roseburg High School in Roseburg, OR and then attended University of Oregon where she met and later married Richard "Dick" Hollenbeck on June 12, 1954.
During Dick's career with JCPenney, Mary Anne and her family lived in Oregon, Idaho, California, and Washington. Once their six children were in school, Mary Anne worked as an office manager at several schools. Upon Dick and Mary Anne's retirement, winters were spent in Arizona.
Mary Anne lived a full life; generously sharing her love with her family and dear friends. She actively volunteered her time in the churches, schools and communities where they lived. She loved to cook, bake, sew, entertain and travel.
Mary Anne leaves behind children Mike Hollenbeck, Bob (Sue) Hollenbeck, Anne (Carey) Chaplin, Karen (Paul) Chapman, and Mary K Hollenbeck; daughter-in-law Paula Hollenbeck; grandchildren Dan, Kylie, Megan, Brad, Madison, Owen, Mark, Kayla, Skylar, Evan and Olivia; her brother Larry Foster; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends including her best friend Carole Cook. Her husband Richard "Dick" Hollenbeck and son David preceded her in death.
Mary Anne was fortunate to reunite with her high school sweetheart, Galen Gregory after Dick's death.
Mary Anne's family is eternally grateful to the many friends that supported her during her battle with Parkinson's PSP. A special thanks to the caregivers at the Chateau at Bothell Landing and Blueberry Gardens 3 who provided such loving and compassionate care to Mary Anne during her final years.
A celebration of Mary Anne's life will be held at 11:00am on Friday, August 16, 2019 at
Holy Family Catholic Church 7045 120th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA 98033. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Evergreen Health Foundation, Hospice Services, 12040 NE 128th St., MS #5 Kirkland, WA 98034-3098 (https://www.evergreenhealthfoundation.com/support-hospice/) or to a .
Sign Mary Anne's online
Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019