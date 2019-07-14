Resources More Obituaries for Mary Boyle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Anne Katica Boyle

5/25/1922 ~ 6/26/2019



Following a brief illness, Mary Anne passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019, in Port Angeles WA, at the age of 97.



She was born in Seattle on May 25, 1922 to John Katica and Katherine (Jurich) Katica. She grew up on Queen Anne Hill where she lived most of her life. Mary Anne was preceded in death by her three siblings, John, George and Mildred.



She graduated from Queen Anne High School in 1940, and in her senior year was captain of the girls basketball team. Her love of sports continued throughout her life. She coached St. Anne's CYO girls' basketball & girls baseball, bringing home the city championship in 1965. She rooted for all Seattle teams, but especially for her beloved Seattle Mariners, whom she watched until her death.



In 1949 she joined the Chancellor Club for Catholic singles, where she met and married Bill Boyle. Mom was married to Dad for 43 years until his death on November 8, 1992. They had six children, each claiming to be her favorite: Barb, Joanne (TJ), Patty, Monica, Susie (Paul) & Tim.



Having six kids in 10 years was never a burden to her. She loved piling us into the station wagon to spend the day on Alki, getting back just in time to throw dinner in the oven before Dad got home. If we had a cut or a scrape, she would tell us to jump into the water, because salt water cures all.



Over the years, Mom volunteered for local organizations, including COH Guild and Seattle Milk Fund. She also was a member of "The Sewing Club," a group of women who have met monthly for 70 years. She was an active member of St. Anne's parish, including school secretary during the 1970s. After retiring from Salladay's Standard Pharmacy in 1987, she and Dad moved to Magnolia, attending Our Lady of Fatima for a number of years. In 2014 St. Anne's School awarded her with the NCEA Distinguished Graduate Award for her dedication and service to Catholic schools, the Church and her community.



In addition to her six children, she is survived by her grandchildren Brandon (Shannon), Erin (Brad), Casey, Loren (Samantha), Carrie (Tim) and Danny, by her precious great grandchildren, Harper, Jasper, Mable and Henry, and many wonderful cousins, nieces and nephews.



Imbued with a great sense of humor and a positive spirit, Mom never had a bad word for anyone. She was a second "Mom" to so many of our friends.



Now that she is in Heaven you may find her playing bingo or a slot machine, working crossword puzzles, or sitting in the warm sunshine sipping on a small, small glass of Bailey's.



Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anne's Church, 1411-1st Ave W, on Saturday, July 27, 10:00a.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the s project, Catholic Community Services, or the . Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019