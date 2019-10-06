|
|
Mary "Jane" Beczo
Mary "Jane" Beczo passed away
peacefully on August 24, 2019, in Seattle, at the age of 100. A Seattle native, she was born on June 16, 1919, to William G. and Sarah Jane (Kane) Gordon. Jane graduated from Franklin High School in 1937 and Seattle Business College. She was the main receptionist at University Presbyterian Church for twenty years. In 1946 she married William A. Beczo. Jane and Bill settled in Seattle and raised three children while enjoying 68 years of marriage until his passing in 2014. Jane is survived by her daughters, Barb (Doug) Smith and Pat Desgroseillier and her son Bill (Stephanie Selig), three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 1:00 PM at University Presbyterian Church, 4540 15th NE, Seattle, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 6, 2019