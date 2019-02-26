Mary Bridget Murphy Quinn



Mary Bridget Murphy Quinn dies at age 83. She died peacefully on February 24, 2019 at her home at Aegis assisted living in Seattle, Washington surrounded by her family.



Born Mary Bridget Cunningham in Spokane, Washington January 10, 1936 she was known as "Bridget" to her friends and family. Bridget was the oldest of five children. The family moved from Spokane to Seattle in 1947. After graduating from Holy Names Academy in 1954, Bridget entered the Convent of the Sisters of the Holy Names at Marylhurst, Oregon, receiving the name Sister Bridget Maureen as a novice. Realizing that was not her calling, she returned to Seattle and graduated from Seattle University in 1959. She remained a close friend and supporter of the Holy Names Sisters and Holy Names Academy through the years.



In 1959, Bridget married Gerald "Gerry" Patrick Murphy. Their devoted marriage spanned forty years until his death in 2000. Gerry was a graduate of Seattle Preparatory School, Seattle University and University of Washington School of Medicine. After Gerry completed his medical degree, the couple moved to Baltimore where Gerry began his residency at The Johns Hopkins hospital. They lived and traveled extensively around the world for his work as a medical doctor and cancer researcher. They raised their seven children in Baltimore, Washington DC, Cape Town, Buffalo and Atlanta, and returned home to Seattle in 1993. Gerry died in 2000.



In 2009, she married Joseph "Joe" J. Quinn, a Seattle native and graduate of Seattle Preparatory School and Santa Clara University. Joe and Bridget enjoyed traveling and spending time on Whidbey Island together. Joe cared for her up to her death. Joe has six children from his first marriage to Mary Jill Quinn, which ended in her death in 2007.



Faith was central to Bridget's life, lived out in loving and dedicated service to people in need, including refugees and immigrants, volunteer work at The Carter Center in Atlanta and at the Chief Seattle Club. Committed to Catholic social teaching, Bridget always worked with others to help create a more just and peaceful world for all. She also participated actively in interfaith dialogues, eager to understand other faith traditions, and enjoying relationships with people of diverse cultures. A lifetime member of the Pioneer Association of the State of Washington and the Whitman County Historical Society, she enjoyed studying Washington State history and genealogy.



Her greatest joys were skiing and hiking with her grandchildren.



Bridget is survived by her loving husband, Joe; her children, Anne Marie Griffin (Michael) of Seattle, WA, Margaret Olivares (Ken) of Los Angeles, CA, George Murphy (Amy) of Seattle, WA, Maureen Anderson (Alex) of Seattle, WA, Bridget Neill (Pat) of Washington DC, Gerald Murphy (Erin) of Boulder, CO, and Thieu Pham (Diane) of Houston; 15 grandchildren; and two brothers, John Cunningham (Gerda) of Seattle, and Michael Cunningham (Therese) of Concord, NH.



Her parents, Anne Busch and Thomas Patrick Cunningham; and sisters, Patricia Lamphier and Kathryn Miller preceded her in death.



Family and friends are invited to



attend a Recitation of the Rosary



on Friday March 1, at 4:00pm at



Harvey Funeral Chapel



508 N 36th St., Seattle, 98103



A Mass of Christian Burial will



be Saturday, March 2 at 10:00am



at St. Patrick's Catholic Church



2702 Broadway E, Seattle, 98102. Interment immediately following at Calvary Cemetery



5041 35th Ave NE, Seattle, 98105



Hoffner Fisher & Harvey



Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019