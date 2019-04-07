Mary Burglehaus



Mary passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019 at age 100. She was born in Seattle to Desire and Lucy Goemaere. She had a brother and two sisters whom she stayed very close to all her life.



From an early age she worked in the family grocery store which taught her the value of family and hard work especially during the Depression.



Mary was married to Al Hazelle for 27 years. They lived in West Seattle and raised two children, David and Joanne.



After Al passed away Mary went to work at Frederick & Nelson in downtown Seattle. She made many friends there and eventually met Cliff Burglehaus who shopped in her department. They married and moved to Shoreline. Mary loved gardening and had a beautiful garden there.



Mary loved to travel and throughout her life visited many places. She was always curious and enjoyed learning about new places and people. Her home had artwork from the places she visited.



She enjoyed being with her grandsons Brian and Eric as they grew up. They remember her as kind, loving, fun and full of style.



We all miss her.



A Private service will be held.