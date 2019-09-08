|
|
Mary C. Bartholet
Born August 22, 1927 in Guttenberg, IA, passed away August 27, 2019 in Mountlake Terrace, WA. Preceded in death by her husband Frank Bartholet. Survived by her sister Doris, her brother Harold, her sons James and David, and her grandsons Luke and Alec.
Mary retired as Professor Emeritus from Seattle University School of Nursing. In 1995 she was presented the King County Nurses Association "Nurse of the Year Award". She was inducted into the Washington State Nurses Association Hall of Fame in 2010. She was an active member of the Red Cross for over 35 years.
Services will be held Monday September 9, 2019 at
St. Luke Church, 322 N 175th St.,
Shoreline, WA; followed by a
reception in St. Luke Auditorium.
Then procession to Interment at
Holyrood Cemetery
205 N.E. 205th St., Shoreline, WA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to .
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019