Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bartholet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary C. Bartholet

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary C. Bartholet Obituary
Mary C. Bartholet

Born August 22, 1927 in Guttenberg, IA, passed away August 27, 2019 in Mountlake Terrace, WA. Preceded in death by her husband Frank Bartholet. Survived by her sister Doris, her brother Harold, her sons James and David, and her grandsons Luke and Alec.

Mary retired as Professor Emeritus from Seattle University School of Nursing. In 1995 she was presented the King County Nurses Association "Nurse of the Year Award". She was inducted into the Washington State Nurses Association Hall of Fame in 2010. She was an active member of the Red Cross for over 35 years.

Services will be held Monday September 9, 2019 at

St. Luke Church, 322 N 175th St.,

Shoreline, WA; followed by a

reception in St. Luke Auditorium.

Then procession to Interment at

Holyrood Cemetery

205 N.E. 205th St., Shoreline, WA.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to .

Share memories at

www.beckstributecenter
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.