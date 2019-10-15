|
Mary C. Stimmell Wortman
Age 85, of Covington Washington, Mary went to meet her Savior on October 13, 2019. She was born on August 12, 1934 to the late Mary (Chester) and Clarence Stimmell. She was raised in Denbo, Pennsylvania.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Harold (Bill) W. Wortman Jr. of Fredericktown, Pennsylvania, and 5 sisters, Frances, Violet, Esther, Beatrice, and Thelma (Jean).
Mary is survived by her brother, Thomas Stimmell; 4 daughters, Kay Wiley (Jimmy), Linda Ratliff, Tracy Gorum (Paul), and Laura O'Neal. Mary also has 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Mary was a long-term member of Crosspointe Community Church in Covington, Washington. She loved to travel, bake, quilt and crochet, and would never admit to losing at a game of cards! Her favorite room in her home was her kitchen.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Please hold all flowers until the memorial service.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019