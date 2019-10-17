Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Inglewood Golf Club
6505 Inglewood Road NE
Kenmore, WA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Melanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Catherine (Sorensen) Melanson


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Catherine (Sorensen) Melanson Obituary
Mary Catherine (Sorensen) Melanson

Born in Seattle on December 10,

1937; died unexpectedly on

October 14, 2019. Beloved wife to Gene, father to Ken (Susan), Cathy (Tom), Ron and Chris. Grandmother to Kenneth, Walt

(Jessica), Ron (Sophia), Tabetha (Brett), Christopher, Bradley, Kenny, Christy (Matt), Curtis, Katie, and Kyle; and Great Grandmother to nine. Also survived by her much-loved siblings, sister Louise and brother Marty (Charleyne).

Mary grew up in Wallingford, attending St. Benedict Catholic School and Holy Angels Academy. Her decades-long career as a high level administrator at the University of Washington was important to her and she enjoyed her work and the people there.

Mary loved all family members, all friends of family members, and was a friend to everyone she met. She loved to cheer for the Huskies and Seahawks. Mary had a zest for life, she loved spending time with family and friends, traveling, her garden gnomes and had a true talent for games and puzzles.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at

1:00 pm at Inglewood Golf Club,

6505 Inglewood Road NE, Kenmore, WA 98028.

In lieu of flowers, please continue Mary's caring legacy through a donation to in her honor.

Please share memories at

www.beckstributecenter.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.