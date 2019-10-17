|
Mary Catherine (Sorensen) Melanson
Born in Seattle on December 10,
1937; died unexpectedly on
October 14, 2019. Beloved wife to Gene, father to Ken (Susan), Cathy (Tom), Ron and Chris. Grandmother to Kenneth, Walt
(Jessica), Ron (Sophia), Tabetha (Brett), Christopher, Bradley, Kenny, Christy (Matt), Curtis, Katie, and Kyle; and Great Grandmother to nine. Also survived by her much-loved siblings, sister Louise and brother Marty (Charleyne).
Mary grew up in Wallingford, attending St. Benedict Catholic School and Holy Angels Academy. Her decades-long career as a high level administrator at the University of Washington was important to her and she enjoyed her work and the people there.
Mary loved all family members, all friends of family members, and was a friend to everyone she met. She loved to cheer for the Huskies and Seahawks. Mary had a zest for life, she loved spending time with family and friends, traveling, her garden gnomes and had a true talent for games and puzzles.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at
1:00 pm at Inglewood Golf Club,
6505 Inglewood Road NE, Kenmore, WA 98028.
In lieu of flowers, please continue Mary's caring legacy through a donation to in her honor.
Please share memories at
www.beckstributecenter.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019