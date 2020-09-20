Mary Catherine White
July 18, 1938 ~ September 9, 2020
Mary was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. She was the oldest of five children of Irish immigrant parents. Mary was raised in the Catholic faith and attended Catholic schools through college. She earned her teaching degree from Mundelein Catholic Women's College of Chicago and taught high school in Chicago, until moving to Seattle in 1967. Mary began her teaching career in Seattle at Our Lady of Fatima. She later earned her Graduate degree and continued to enhance the lives of young people, teaching in a number of secondary schools in the Seattle School District, until her retirement in 2003. After 37 years of teaching and earning a reputation as a respected educator and beloved teacher, Mary was not yet satisfied with her legacy. After only a month in "retirement", she returned to the classroom, as a substitute teacher, continuing to support her colleagues and impact young folks for another 15 years. Mary enjoyed her many friends, staying connected with former students, dinners out and the Seattle Symphony.
Mary is survived by her sister Rose Walsh of Elmhurst, Illinois and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be missed by so many. Private Funeral services will be held at St. James Cathedral, with burial in Chicago.
