I was saddened to hear of Ms White's passing. She was my high school teacher and remained in contact up until about a few years ago when a Christmas card I sent her was returned and the phone number I had was no longer in service. I'm grateful for the last time I was able to see her which was 5 years ago when we celebrated my son's 1st birthday. I picked her up and brought her to my house. She saw former students so it was like a reunion. She was a great teacher and a good person. I hope that she knew how much she made an impact in my life, and other students. Ryan and I will miss you. Thank you Ms White and rest in peace.

Reza Macaraeg,Cueto

Student