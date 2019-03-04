Mary Cecilia Smith



Mary Cecilia Smith passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019. Mary was born in Spokane, Washington on October 8, 1929, to Dan and Helen Blackmer. She grew up in the Spokane Valley and graduated from Central Valley High School in 1947. Mary attended Washington State College where she met her husband of 57 years, Robert "Bob" V. Smith. After college, the family lived in Spokane and then moved to Medina, WA in 1957 where she became active in the Republican Party and eventually became Washington State's National Committeewoman. During this time, she was active in her four sons' lives. She was president of the PTA & held various positions within Bellevue schools and the community. She continued to be involved in her community when the family moved to Sandy Hook on Whidbey Island in 1970.



In 1961, Mary began her work as a volunteer for the American Red Cross where she served as an aid to military families in crisis. She led disaster relief efforts for the Puget Sound area, which later expanded to national disasters. She left the Red Cross in 1979 when she was hired by FEMA to supervise the Disaster Assistance Centers. This position took her to disasters all over the U.S. & U.S. Territories. She continued this work until she retired in 2005.



Mary loved to bake and spend time with her family and friends. She was an avid duplicate bridge player for most of her adult life. Her love of travel took her to numerous countries around the world. She will be remembered for her strong will and generous heart.



She is survived by three of her sons: Robert J "Bob" (Pan), Richard (Karen), and David (Terry); her 10 grandchildren: Steven (Melinda) Smith, Ryan (Barbara) Smith, Chrissy (John) Allen-Ricksecker, KC Smith, Sabrena (Jordan) Awe, Kelly (Bill) McCarty, Dan (Lisa) Smith, Craig Smith, Molly Smith, Kevin (Ashton) Smith; and 15 great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Lois Blackmer (1946); husband, Robert V Smith (2005); and son, Daniel J Smith (2009).



The family would like to express their appreciation to the wonderful caregivers of Golden Age 2, where she lived for the past several years.



A memorial service will be held



Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 3:00 pm



at Beck's Tribute Center in Edmonds, WA.



A family graveside service will be



held on March 11, 2019, at 1:00 pm



at Pines Cemetery in Spokane, WA.



Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019