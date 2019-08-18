|
Mary Charles
Mary Charles was born in December 1930 in Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, Ireland, to James and Mary Ellen Charles. Mary passed away on August 2, 2019 in Edmonds, her home of 46 years.
Mary dedicated her life to helping others, working as a mental health counselor in Seattle, Tacoma and Everett. In retirement she made enormous contributions to her St. Thomas More church community. She was very involved in the Irish Heritage Club, recently serving as Honorary Grand Marshall in the Seattle St. Patrick's Day Parade. An expert at sewing, she delighted many with lovely wedding dresses, children's clothing, church banners and sashes. Mary was filled with joy and was very outgoing, making lifelong friends wherever she went.
A Funeral Mass for Mary will be held at 10:30 am on August 24th at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 6511 176th St. SW, Lynnwood, WA. Recitation of
the Rosary will begin at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019