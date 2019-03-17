Home

Mary Christine (Strickland) Privette

Mary Christine (Strickland) Privette Obituary
Mary Christine (Strickland) Privette

On March 12, 2019, Mary passed peacefully with her family by her side and a song in her ear. She was 71-years-old. Mary had a rare authenticity that inspired love and loyalty in the countless people that were lucky enough to be her family and friends. She nurtured her relationships, never hid her feelings and opinions, good or bad-she was annoyingly almost always right-and always showed up. If she loved you, you knew, and it was so special. She was generous with her time, wisdom and abundant talents, which always included a good meal. Her easy and infectious laugh could move mountains.

Her true love was the Lord and she lived her life serving Him. He brought her great peace while she fought cancer. We know she is with Him now.

Mary truly was one of a kind and will be deeply missed by her mother, Eileen Strickland, her beloved children Jennifer Privette and her husband Brian Turley and their daughter, Dahlia; James Privette and his wife Paige Tocco and his son Bryson; and Jason and Karen Privette and their daughter, Lauren. She will be forever cherished by her siblings Stanley, Steve, Chris, Mark, John, Mike, Tom and especially by her sisters, Elizabeth, Noel and Maggie. And her loyal friend, Candace Cadigan will eternally hold Mary in her heart.

Her celebration of life will be held at Northwest Foursquare Church on March 22, 2019, at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Marsha Rivkin Center for Ovarian Cancer Research.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019
