Mary-Colette Bridget Murray-Dailey



Mary Colette Murray-Dailey of Redmond, WA, originally of Audubon Iowa died July 5, 2019, after a long illness. She was a fierce fighter to the end.



Her life began on a family farm; she was the second of four girls. She attended Marycrest School on scholarship, studying both drama and teaching. She had a flair for the dramatic and a lifelong love of the arts. She was a devout Catholic, a lifelong teacher, an avid reader, and an involved Mom. In her younger years she was known for being a wonderful dance partner.



She was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Magdalene, and her sisters Jane Wiggins and Colleen Murray of Audubon, Iowa. She is survived by her five sons, James Dailey (Kristen) of Seattle, WA; Sean Dailey, of Redmond,WA; Brian Dailey (Kim), of Lake Stevens, WA; Brendan Dailey, of Redmond, WA; Kevin Dailey (Elise), of Tacoma, WA; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, her sister Lavonne Shoesmith (Darrel) of Audubon, Iowa; and many lifelong friends.



She will be greatly missed.



A Funeral vigil/rosary will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church, 10526 166th Ave NE, Redmond, WA on Wednesday July 10th, 7pm.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday July 11th,



at St. Jude Catholic Church, with a



reception immediately following.



Graveside Service will be at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery, 205 NE 205th St, Shoreline WA. Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019