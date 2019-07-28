|
|
Mary Corriveau
January 17, 1928 ~ July 11, 2019
Mary Isabel Couture Corriveau of Anacortes passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019, just minutes after the last of a large group of family members left her for the night. Peace at Last.
Mary raised 5 children with a long leash, alongside her husband for 68 years, John Corriveau. Mary and John encouraged all manner of reckless behavior in the mountains, forests, and waterways of Montana and Washington State. Mary was an inspiration to her brood of skiers, climbers, sailors, fishermen, kayakers, cyclists, swimmers, boaters, and beer drinkers. For 25 years, after mostly finishing her parental duties, she hiked or skied the Cascades and Olympics every Tuesday with her group of Mercer Island girlfriends. Every year the girls got in a ski trip and a backpack. The Llama pack trips were a favorite.
Mary was born in West Branch, Michigan, the youngest of Isabel and Otis Couture's 6 children. She was Valedictorian of her high school, and graduated from Michigan State University, where she met her Sailor husband, John (WWII, Navy). John fell in love with Puget Sound on his Navy tours, and talked Mary into heading West, where they lived the rest of their lives in Washington, Idaho, and Montana. Before starting their family, Mary taught Home Economics.
Mary and John lived most of their lives on Mercer Island, where she was an active member of St. Monica Catholic Church. A beach cabin near Poulsbo was their weekend get-away where they were regulars at the Sons of Norway.
Mary and John moved to the loving community at Cap Sante Court in Anacortes in 2014 and enjoyed the beauty of simplicity of "life with a little help" in their waning years. Mary was a daily Fidalgo Pool water aerobics participant until the final weeks of her life. She enjoyed 91 years of independent living.
Mary was the consummate wife, mother, and caregiver. Her powerful love for family is her greatest legacy and has been an inspiration to her 5 children and their spouses: Gerard (Tracy), Michelle (Malcolm), Geof (Sue), Jon (Kathleen), MaryAnn (Gary); 8 grandchildren: Malcolm D. (Sarah), Meagan (Matt), Dylan, Zac, Charlie, George, Joe, and Nicole; and great grandchildren: Miles, Naomi, and Sofia. She is survived by her two sisters, Barbara Witzke (95) and Francis Mann (100). She is dearly missed.
Memorials may be made to Friends of Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center "Pool Together" Campaign, 1603 22nd Street. Anacortes, WA 98221. The water was always too cold, and she'd love to have that rectified.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019