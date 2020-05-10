|
|
Mary Courounes George
On April 26, 2020, Mary Courounes George passed away in Belleuve, Washington at Overlake Hospital. She was truly the kind matriarch of her family. Family was her real profession and she was a devoted professional all of her life.
Born on the island of Leros, Greece on October 2, 1926 to Irene and Nick Courounes, little Mary immigrated to the United States as a thirteen month old baby. The family lived in Seattle. Mary experienced the Great Depression and it shaped the rest of her life. Specifically, Mary learned that love was the most valuable asset and she exuded an inexhaustible supply of love for over nine decades. Mary also learned to be grateful for little things & not to waste time or money.
The St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church represented an integral part of Mary's life. In Seattle, Mary fully participated in the Greek community. She took Greek School lessons through high school. Mary sang in the church choir and regularly participated in church social functions. She was very proud of her Greek heritage and devoted to her parents as well as brothers.
At Ballard High School Mary encountered some xenophobia since Ballard students were overwhelmingly Scandinavian and frequently downgraded Greeks. When Mary asked her father about how to deal with the resentment, he told her to "show" them she was better. Mary followed her father's advice. In June of 1945, Mary graduated as the Valedictorian of Ballard High School and was recognized as a skilled debater.
Next, Mary attended the University of Washington where she studied business and banking. Thereafter, she worked for Seattle First National Bank in several capacities. Mary also supplemented her education with numerous specialized banking courses.
On October 1, 1950 Mary married Harry George, a longtime family acquaintance and member of St. Demetrios. Therefore, Mary's church provided her faith, friends, social outlets, Greek language proficiency and a husband. This was her "Greek world".
During her marriage, Mary bore three sons, Nicholas, Geoffrey (deceased), and Evan. Mary raised her family in a home that was a half-block from her parent's home and three-quarters of a block from the residence of her great aunt and uncle, Calliope and Michael Cheredes.
With the capacity for seemingly endless energy, Mary taught her sons the values of faith in God, hard work, quality education, honor, and love of family. Concurrently, Mary regularly helped her parents for all their needs. When Mary's mother Irene died, Mary took in her father, Nick and cared for him until his death. Likewise, Mary did the same for her aunt Calliope Cheredes when uncle Mike Cheredes died. Mary never complained. For her, such comprehensive and exhausting care was her duty, devotion, and a consistent reflection of her boundless love.
Mary also helped numerous Greeks in the community with assorted tasks and responsibilities when the English language was a challenge for them. She never expected anything in return - Mary was always ready to help.
Once youngest son, Evan, entered junior high, Mary returned to formal employment at the City of Seattle in the Purchasing Department. After 20 years and holding the position of Senior Buying Administrator, Mary retired. She had been recognized several times for doing exceptional work.
In her seventies, Mary ran for and was elected to the Board of St. Demetrios Church. She applied her wisdom, experience, and practicality with devotion and enthusiasm.
Mary led an extremely full and active life through her mid-eighties when she suffered a stroke. Even then, she proved to be feisty, alert, and detail-minded. Mary never lost her concern for the welfare of others in need or distress.
Mary is survived by her sons - Nicholas and Evan, grandchildren - Christopher, Lauren, Nicky and James, and great grandchildren Zoe, Lea, Isaac, and Hunter and her brother, Marco Courounes. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Since Mary succumbed to the COVID-19 virus, only family members attended her funeral at the mortuary and gravesite at Evergreen Washelli. The family suggests that remembrances be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in her name. May her memory be eternal.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020