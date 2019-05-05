Home

Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Mary De Leonardis

Mary De Leonardis Obituary
Mary De Leonardis

Mary D. lived her Italian-Chicago life with humor, laughter, gusto, and love. She gifted Seattle by moving to Ballard five years ago.

Cherished by her family and friends, Mary freely shared her spirit, wit, and wisdom.

Mary passed peacefully on April 21, 2019 Easter Sunday morning.

She will always be remembered.

A gathering of Mary's family and

friends will be held in Seattle on

Saturday, May 11th, 2-4 PM at

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey Chapel

508 N. 36th Street, Seattle 98103.

A celebration of her life will be held in Chicago in June.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Mary's Place or a .

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019
