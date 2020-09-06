Mary Dianne Wendt
Mary Dianne Wendt lost her battle with pancreatic cancer, passing away peacefully in her sleep on July, 8 2020 at the age of 74.
Dianne was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on August 3, 1945, to David and Mary Anderson. She graduated from Colorado State University, moving to Seattle, Washington in 1968. As a mother she spent many years dedicated to her family, supporting her children in all their school, sports, and activities. When her kids grew more independent, Dianne decided to pursue a career in modeling, doing fashion shows; print work in newspapers and magazines; and some local TV commercials on the West Coast. Her passion for fashion (she passed away owning 144 pairs of shoes and two large closets full of Ellen Tracy clothes) led to a career move to be a personal shopper at Nordstrom, although she loved the discount more than the job. A desire to travel led to her final profession as flight attendant, first with Northwest Airlines and then retiring from Delta Airlines in 2011.
Dianne loved reading, jogging around Greenlake, embroidery, fashion, cooking, baking, playing bridge,traveling, and decorating her house for each and every holiday. She enjoyed watching sports and surprised everyone with her knowledge of college football, the NBA, and MLB. She never went a day without a Starbuck's latte and was always the first in line when egg nog lattes rolled out. Family was extremely important to Dianne and she celebrated and took great pride in all of their accomplishments.
A loving and devoted mother and grandmother, Dianne will be missed by her children Kelly Stoecker (Adam), son Michael Wendt (Wendy), her cherished grandchildren Aric, Jack, Logan, Colton, Michaela, and Jalen, her former husband John Wendt, her brother David Anderson, his wife Peggy Anderson, nephew David Anderson Jr and nieces Melissa Shelton, Amy Shatto and their families, her boyfriend Bruce Morgan, and by many other extended family and friends.
A celebration of her life will be planned for a later time. Remembrances may be made to the charity of your choice
.