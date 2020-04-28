Home

Mary Doll Twomey

Mary Doll Twomey Obituary
Mary (Doll) Twomey

Passed peacefully in her home in Seattle on April 21, 2020, succumbing to cancer. Born in Minneapolis October 7, 1950 to Vern and Trinetta Doll. She is survived by her loving husband William Twomey and step- daughter Cary Twomey; sister Colleen and Thomas Copeland, Kelsey and Conor Copeland. brother Dan Doll and brother Patrick and Heather Doll, Jake Doll, Kory Barstow and Brian Barstow. As well as beloved aunts and many cherished cousins. Private family services have been held.

Mary led a joyous, prosperous, wonderful life deeply loved by family and many dear friends. She will be immeasurably missed.

A note from Mary to family and friends: "You were Loved, Happy Trails!"

Please forward memorial donations to a .
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
