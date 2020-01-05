Home

Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Mary Dolores Hartman

7/17/27 ~ 12/23/19

In loving memory of Mary Dolores (Wheeler) Hartman, age 92, who passed away peacefully on Dec. 23, 2019, after a long and beautiful life.

Born July 17, 1927 in Montrose, S.D. to Alfred J. and Anna Alice (Duffy) Wheeler, Dolores spent her youth in Montrose and later earned her RN degree at the Presentation College in Aberdeen, S.D. In 1949 she married Edward G. Hartman and together they moved to Seattle for Ed to pursue an engineering career at Boeing. After raising six children, she had a fulfilling second career in education with the Shoreline School District, followed by 30 years of happy retirement spent traveling the world, golfing, volunteering with her favorite charities, and living her faith.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Edward (1973).

She is survived by her six children and their spouses: Thomas (Dianna) Hartman, Susan (Neil - deceased) Carr, James (Denise) Hartman, Bonnie (Richard) Yeager, Ellen (George) Macomber and Paul (Monique) Hartman; 19 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Recitation of the Rosary will be held Wednesday January 8th at 10am

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately following at 11am BOTH will be held at

St. Luke's Catholic Church

322 N 175th St, Shoreline, 98133

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 5, 2020
