Mary Eileen (Ivers) Allard

Mary Eileen (Ivers) Allard Obituary
Mary Eileen (Ivers) Allard

January 1, 1932 ~ April 20, 2020

Mary was born in Seattle and raised on Capitol Hill where she attended Holy Names. Her grandfather Thomas J Ivers moved to Seattle in 1897 and was married to Josephine Hellenthal by Fr. Prefontain.

Their first home was at 5th and Madison before moving to Capitol Hill and raising 4 children. Henry, the oldest, married Magdelene English and they had 3 girls. Mary majored in Music and music appreciation.

She loved outdoor activities and excelled in swimming diving, tennis and riding her horse.

She was fun loving, had a great smile and laughed a lot.

Mary & Dean had eight children, 19 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren & 1 great-great grandchild

Mary is survived by her husband Dean, her 2 sisters Isabelle (Ide),

Patty (Burke). Children Ed (Kathy), Gerry (Carol), Bob (Eve), Tim Dan, Mike (Christine), MaryJo (Joe) and preceded in death by her daughter Kathy.

Memorials in Mary's name to Alzheimer's fund www.curealz.org
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020
