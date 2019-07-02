Mary Elaine Revolinski



Mary Elaine Revolinski passed away on June 27, 2019 in Burien, WA after a long and hard-fought battle with MS.



Mary was born on August 28, 1950, in Renton, WA. She graduated from Tyee high school and attended Everett community college where she played in their band.



We have been blessed to have Mary in our lives. She was always very nurturing, encouraging and positive towards others. She loved her faith and family abundantly. As a child she enjoyed camping with her family. She loved music, traveling in their RV and playing games. Mary was very active in her church and everyone who knew her, loved her.



She leaves behind her parents, John and Helen Castle, siblings (BJ) Boris Castle, Paula (Chuck), Vera (Leo). Her beloved husband of nearly 44 years, Donald, their son Paul (Natalie), daughter Elaine (Jesse) and grandchildren: KT, Teresa, Kyle, Peyton, Jackson, Raleigh, Lydia, Moses, Milo and nieces and nephews.



She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, daughter and will be greatly missed.



A memorial service will be held



at 1:00 pm on July 13, 2019 at the



Church of Christ, 720 So. 140th St.,



Burien, WA. Burial will be on Monday, July 15th at 11:00 at



Tahoma National Cemetery 18600 SE 240th St., Kent, WA Published in The Seattle Times from July 2 to July 3, 2019