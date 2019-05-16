Home

Mary Elizabeth Grady

Mary Elizabeth Grady Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Grady

Mary Elizabeth Gleason Grady died May 4, 2019, at her home in Lynnwood, WA, surrounded by family. She was 87 years old. The cause was cancer. She is survived by her six children: Tim, Kevin, Sean, Mike, Jamie and Colleen; their spouses, partners and four grandchildren. Ms. Grady was born in 1931, in the town of Ruthven, Iowa.

She attended college at the Sisters of St. Joseph Nursing School in Fargo, N.D. where she completed a degree in nursing and became a registered nurse. For 40 years, she was an obstetrics nurse at hospitals in Seattle, Sunnyside and Longview, WA. She was precious to all who knew her. She was a mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.

Services are to be held at 11 a.m.

Monday, May 20 at St. Pius Church

22209 58th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace, WA. Inurnment will be at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline, WA at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 16 to May 17, 2019
