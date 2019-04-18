Mary Elizabeth Heien



Born April 10, 1922, passed away April 13, 2019 at age 97.



Mary was born in Spokane, WA to Mary Jane Parker from Ireland and Albert Stone from England. She resided there for 25 years and after graduation from Rogers H.S. worked for the Selective Service System during WWII. She married Maynard Heien of Sandpoint, ID in June, 1947. They lived 10 years in Connell, WA, then moved to Shoreline in 1957 where she worked at the Sears Aurora store, retiring in 1980. A loving mother, Mary cared deeply for her family and enjoyed gardening, reading and her quilting group, winning a 1st prize. She loved to bake and always had homemade cookies.



Preceded in death by her husband in 2008 after 61 years of marriage, a sister and two brothers.



Mary is survived by three children, daughter Marilyn Fassbind (Tony) of Kirkland, son Darrell (Dawn) of Renton, and daughter Janet of Rocklin, CA; 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019