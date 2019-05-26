Mary Elizabeth Lanfear



Mary Elizabeth Lanfear, 80, of Bellevue, WA, passed away May 16, 2019.



Beth is survived by sons Michael, Patrick and Robert, their wives Terry, Amy and Tina, and six grandchildren, as well as her two sisters Sharon (Polson, MT) and Sue (Spokane, WA). Beth was born in Valley City, ND, to parents Benjamin and Louise and spent her formative years in Billings, MT. She graduated from Billings Central Catholic H.S. and attended Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Spokane, graduating as a Registered Nurse and later earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from City University of Seattle. Beth had a long career of 35 years as a nurse, and retired from Overlake Medical Center. She was a Montana State Tennis Champion. She was also an accomplished ice skater, golfer, kayaker, and skier. As a champion of students with learning disabilities, she served as President of the LDA Learning Disabilities Association of America (Washington). Beth was also an active Altrusa International member supporting many community service efforts, and a lay minister at St. Louise Catholic Church in Bellevue.



A funeral mass will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 11am at St. Louise Catholic Church in Bellevue. Burial will follow at Evergreen Washelli Cemetery in Seattle. Friends are invited to view photos, get directions and share memories in the Family's online guest book at www.flintofts.com. Flintoft's funeral Home, 425-392-6444.



In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations be made to Kadlec hospital foundation:



www.kadlec.org/foundation Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019