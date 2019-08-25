|
Mary Elizabeth Sigurdson
Mary was born in Ballard October 2, 1937 and passed peacefully with her children by her side on July 9, 2019.
She is survived by her four children: Catherine Ann, Kirkland Thomas, Shelley Marie and Jennifer Susan, also four grandchildren: Jake, Elizabeth, Caitlin and Johnny.
Born and raised in Ballard she was a proud graduate of Ballard High School Class of 1955. After moving to Edmonds to raise her family in the early 1960's she stayed and never left. She loved Washington and cared dearly about the environment locally and worldwide, she also cared about our veterans, as her husband John Sigurdson, who proceeded her in death on February 19, 1997, was a veteran.
Mary loved her family, she was an excellent cook, an avid bridge player and many of us enjoyed her beautifully knitted sweaters.
She was a great friend to many and will be dearly missed.
The memorial service will be held at the Ballard Elks Saturday September 7, 2019, 6411 Seaview Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107 from 12:00 to 3:00 PM. In Lieu of Flowers VOTE Democrat!
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019