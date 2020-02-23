|
|
Mary Elizabeth Warren
Mary Elizabeth Warren ("Elizabeth"), 97, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020 in the presence of her loving family. Born in 1922 to Mary Agnes Wright Douglas and Harold Barton Douglas, Elizabeth grew up in western Washington, primarily on farms in Whatcom County and on Lopez Island, where her father bred prized pure-bred Guernsey dairy cows. Idyllic and cherished childhood memories stayed with her all her life. Earning a teaching certificate at Western Washington College of Education (now University), she taught grade school for a year and then pursued a summer job in radio, where her creative writing ability was recognized. She became a writer for KOMO Radio, producing short stories, drama, and advertising during the golden age of radio. Elizabeth met her future husband William Willard Warren ("Bill") at KOMO and became one of the first women in the Press Club in Seattle.
Marrying in 1947, motherhood and family became the center of her life. The family lived in Seattle for 24 years but maintained a summer home on Hood Canal where wonderful times were spent, and where Elizabeth and Bill later moved. Elizabeth hosted gatherings of her extended family, swam into her eighties in the frigid water, and enjoyed trips to Canada and southeast Alaska on the family boat. She was the glue of her family clan, who knew her as Mom, Biz, Granny or Grandma Biz, and GB.
Beyond family, Elizabeth most valued her many friendships and the extensive community involvement and volunteerism that was central in her life. Her intense interest in nature and Native American culture led her to the Burke Museum, where she served as a docent for thirty-seven years and loved to host and teach school children. Additionally, Elizabeth served on boards and as a volunteer of many other organizations, including Friends of Native Art, Ryther Child Center, Orthopedic Guild, PTA, Boy Scouts, and Camp Fire, and as a Trustee of the Port Gamble S'klallam Foundation. All who knew Elizabeth will remember her for her love, strength, wisdom, generosity, and humor. She was predeceased by her son Douglas, her husband Bill, and her brothers Bart and Dave. She is survived by step-son William, Jr. (Nancy), son Keith (Lori), daughter Mary Warren Case (Stan), six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and her brother Scott. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in her honor to these organizations she supported: The Nature Conservancy, The Burke Museum (with name on memo line to direct donation to children's endowment), The American Indian College Fund, Save the Children, and the Horizon House Residents' Assistance Fund. A memorial will be held at 2:00 on Saturday, April 4 at Horizon House, 900 University Street, Seattle.
Please sign Elizabeth's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020