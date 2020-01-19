|
Mary Ellen Ringer
Graced us on Wednesday October 6, 1926 in Long Beach, California. Mary attended the University of Chicago and married her first husband Robert James Canavan in 1942. They re-located by train to Seattle, Washington in the late 1940's where they raised five children. After, separating from her first husband Robert, Mary found love again with William John Ringer and gained three more children. Bill and Mary started B & K Construction in 1975 where they served the Seattle area for 30 years. Mary passed on to the Lord on Sunday January 5, 2020 in Moses Lake, WA in the comfort of her home with her son Patrick Canavan and granddaughter Casey-Jo Canavan by her side.
Mary is survived by four children and two step-children, grandchildren and great grand-children.
Her celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday January 25th, 2020 at 11:00am at the United Methodists Church- 716 S. Ironwood Dr. in
Moses Lake, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020