Mary Frances Goplerud
Mary Goplerud slipped away quietly on Sunday August 18, 2019. Born June 5, 1925 in Cumberland, WA to parents Frank and Mary (Rosestein) Culk she lived a life of love, laughter, joy and sorrow always firm in her faith and spending time being of service to others. She was one of the lucky ones who knew from the beginning what her career should be and spent 37 years teaching. Most of those years were spent with her beloved kindergarteners. Working with Delta Kappa Gamma, Seattle Milk Fund and quilting and other activities at First Lutheran Church of West Seattle kept her busy, but she always had time for friends and family. he was the ultimate hostess, entertaining friends and family with excellent food and gracious hospitality. Somehow she managed to remain "39" years old to the end.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her best friend Virginia Wegener, beloved husband Walter E. Goplerud and precious daughter Patricia Annette Goplerud. She leaves behind daughter Elizabeth Goplerud (Lynn Knutsen), nieces Carole Goplerud Rogers, Susan (Chuck) Davis, nephews Donald (Janice) Larsen and Robert (Cindy) Larsen and numerous great nieces and nephews. The world has lost an amazing woman. She requested no service but donations can be made to either the Rivkin Ovarian Cancer Center at Swedish Hospital or to the in her name.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019