Mary G. Powell
Mary G. Powell

Born in Hampton, Virginia, January 2, 1932, passed away June 18. Mary married David T. Powell in 1952 and together they raised three children in their Seattle home. Mary and David were avid travelers; they sailed the seven seas and visited each of the seven continents. They traveled to more than seventy countries and all fifty states.

Mary was preceded in death by David, and is survived by two brothers Eldred (Janice) and William (Carole) Hicks; a sister, Margaret (Steve) Wieting; three children Elizabeth, Thomas (Carole), and Catherine (Don) Ellis; five grandchildren Randi, Jeff, Jamie, Danae, and Elli, and five great-granddaughters.

A private service will be held at a later time. Please visit Washelli.com for full obituary.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
