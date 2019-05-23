Mary Henderson



Mary Helen Henderson died Saturday May 18, 2019 in the hospital following complications from a stroke. Mary's husband Dick and her three sons, Pat, Chris, and Sean were with her.



Mary was born May 29, 1942 in Everett, Washington. She lived her first twelve years in Mount Vernon, Washington. She relocated to Tacoma, Washington to live with her Aunt and Uncle and her three older brothers. Mary's Aunt Elvira helped raise her while she lived there. Mary attended St. Leo's grade school and high school where she made many lifelong friends. Mary attended Marylhurst College in Lake Oswego, Oregon where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree following her internship at St. Vincents hospital in Portland, Oregon.



She married Dick Henderson of Tacoma, high school sweetheart, during which they shared over 60 years of their lives together. They had three sons, Pat, Chris, and Sean and are also survived by their spouses, Rae Ann, Noree, and Jody Henderson. They have ten grandchildren, Brady, Aiden, Ryan, Anna, Max, Sofia, Quinlan, Ruby, Ava, and Mason. Mary also had three brothers, Jack (deceased) and Pat O'Leary, who were both Jesuit priests, along with Jerry O'Leary, and Jim Henderson (brother-in-law).



Mary spent her working career in healthcare at the lab in Providence Hospital (Everett) and doing health screening (Screenpointe) in Everett and Seattle.



Mary was a very personable and caring individual who was loved by everyone and who will be missed greatly. Mary was a co-founder of Archbishop Murphy High School (Everett) where she saw three of her grandchildren graduate from. The school held a special place in her heart.



A memorial mass will be held on



Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM



in the Archbishop Murphy Gymnasium, 12911 39th Ave SE, Everett, WA 98208. A reception



will follow in the school cafeteria.



In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Archbishop Murphy High School. Published in The Seattle Times from May 23 to May 24, 2019