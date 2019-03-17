Resources More Obituaries for Mary Weaver Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Hilda (Alkire) Weaver

March 13, 1944 ~ February 26, 2019



Mary Hilda Weaver died peacefully February 26, 2019 with her family by her bedside. She leaves behind her son Tyler Weaver of Omaha, Nebraska, grandchildren Tayla and Desmond Weaver and brother Robert Alkire of Snohomish, sister Susan Lane of Seattle, nieces Chelene Whiteaker, Kady Bowman and Julie Thompson and nephews Robert C. Alkire, and Joshua Lane. Her parents, Robert and Sigrun Alkire and sisters Roberta Alkire and Judith Page predeceased her.



Mary was born into a Navy family in Norfolk, Virginia in 1944. As WWII ended, the family moved to Seattle to settle in Ballard, close to the family homestead. Mary attended James Monroe Junior High and graduated from Ballard High school in 1962.



She became a flight attendant in 1968 with Hugh's Air West. The airline became Republic Airlines and eventually Northwest Airlines. She flew as a flight attendant for 40 years until her retirement from Northwest Airlines in 2009. She was also a representative for the flight attendants' union.



Mary traveled all over the United States and the world. She flew Northwest's routes to China, Korea and Japan. She explored and learned a about Asian culture and traditions. She was particularly fond of Japan. Osaka and Kyoto were special cities for her. Later she would host Japanese students while they studied at Shoreline Community College.



Mary became interested genealogy and her family's history. A family visit to Iceland in 2000 to see their genealogic records deepened her interest. She traced records on her mother's family in Iceland to the country's earliest history. Likewise, on her father's side she found records of ancestors from this county's early history.



Mary enjoyed gardening and reading. She was a collector. She collected objects from around the world. Her home was filled with treasures. She treasured most her friendships and loved her family above all. She was engaging and charming. She was a beautiful woman with a beautiful smile.



Mary's funeral will be held at



Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church



2400 NW 85th in Ballard, Friday March 22 at 2:00 PM.



Remembrances may be made in her honor to the .