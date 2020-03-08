|
Mary Irene Carter
Mary Irene Carter, 84, of Seattle, Washington, passed away at her home on February 24, 2020. Mary was born on January 14, 1936, in Albany, Oregon, to Ellen and William Hart. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wade C. Carter, the love of her life. She is survived by her dog, Sophie; daughter, Sara K. Carter (Harry N Pepe lll); son, Wade C. Carter lll (Rebecca), and their children, Allison and Wade lV.
In 1960, Mary and Wade moved to Seattle to open Carter Volkswagen. They shared a wonderful life together, growing a business, raising a family, collecting cars, and spending time in Gearhart, Oregon, with wonderful friends and, of course, dogs. Mary was an avid gardener, walker, equestrian, and painter. She had a keen eye for life's beauty and enjoyed a great sense of style.
We would like to thank Marina and Maricel for their loving care of our mother.
A private family service is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph School in Seattle, PAWS, or the .
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 8, 2020