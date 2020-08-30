Mary Irish



Mary Irish passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020 at the age of 94. Born in Seattle, she lived with her parents and her brother Claude in Ballard until the third grade when her dad bought a farm in Kent and there they moved. She graduated from Meridian high school in 1943. There were 25 kids in her graduating class. She attended the University of Washington for a short while but ended up working at GMAC where she met Dave Irish. They married in 1955 and raised their 3 children in the Eastgate area of Bellevue. Shortly after moving to Bellevue she joined St. Margaret's Episcopal Church. She sang in their choir for years and volunteered at their thrift shop. She loved her church community. She also loved to sing and for many years shared that gift at various nursing homes throughout the Eastside. Many of those years she performed as part of the MEL trio. She also sang at various churches as part of the Grace Notes. She continued to sing into her 90s.



Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband in 2013 and is survived by her children, David, Carrie and Bill, their spouses as well as four granddaughters, two grandsons, and five great grandchildren. Quick with a smile and a song, she spread joy wherever she went, including with the nurses who cared for her up until the very end. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Conditions permitting, a celebration of her life will be planned sometime in the future.



