Mary Isabel Burswick Ehlers



It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Isabel Burswick Ehlers announces Mary's passing on April 16, 2019 at the age of 76. Mary was born in Seattle on September 4, 1942 and was a resident of Kent for most of her life. She was a Mathematics Professor at Seattle University for 38 years until her retirement in 2012. During her distinguished career she served as Chair of the Mathematics Department from 1979 - 1988. She served as an Officer and Committee person for the Mathematical Association of America. Mary loved caring for her garden and participating in senior activities and church events.



Mary was predeceased by her mother and father, Ollyssum and Hans Burswick. She is survived by her son Kevin Ehlers (Jan) of Newcastle, a Granddaughter Jayme Ehlers and Grandson, Cameron Ehlers.



A service and reception celebrating Mary's life will be held May 4 at 2:00 p.m. at



Kent United Methodist Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Mary may be made to the Shared Bread Program of Kent United Methodist Church. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary